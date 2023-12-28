Arthur Reginald Collins Sells 25,000 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RLJ opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

