ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,979,000 after purchasing an additional 442,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HXL opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

