ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.60

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 1625475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
