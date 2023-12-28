Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $240.68

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $240.68 and last traded at $238.37, with a volume of 87306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

