Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

