Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.83.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $119.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

