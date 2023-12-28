Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $382,212.96 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

