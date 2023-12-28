ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.10

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.84 ($0.15). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,394,374 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 0.37.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

