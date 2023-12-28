Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

Shares of EA opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

