André Le Bel Sells 13,300 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$19.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$24.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.32.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5825959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

