Analyzing Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) & Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -42.54% -536.12% -20.15% Atlassian -13.63% -50.61% -8.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Roblox and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 2 5 14 1 2.64 Atlassian 0 9 10 0 2.53

Valuation & Earnings

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $203.22, suggesting a potential downside of 16.39%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Atlassian.

This table compares Roblox and Atlassian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 12.08 -$924.37 million ($1.83) -25.60 Atlassian $3.53 billion 17.75 -$486.76 million ($1.96) -124.01

Atlassian has higher revenue and earnings than Roblox. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Atlassian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Roblox has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

