Analyzing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Park City Group and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park City Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.40%. Given Park City Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Park City Group is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Park City Group and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27% MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $19.10 million 9.95 $5.59 million $0.27 38.74 MSP Recovery $23.42 million 14.08 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MSP Recovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park City Group beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

