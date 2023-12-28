Analyzing Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Avid Bioservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions -72.06% -28.54% -11.88% Avid Bioservices -8.12% -5.18% -2.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 1 1 0 0 1.50 Avid Bioservices 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions and Avid Bioservices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 544.49%. Avid Bioservices has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 111.11%. Given Emergent BioSolutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Emergent BioSolutions is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Avid Bioservices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.12 billion 0.11 -$223.80 million ($15.64) -0.15 Avid Bioservices $140.94 million 3.03 $560,000.00 ($0.17) -39.71

Avid Bioservices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emergent BioSolutions. Avid Bioservices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Avid Bioservices has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Emergent BioSolutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care. The company offers ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Anthrasil to for inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent to treat botulinum disease; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Ebanga, a monoclonal antibody to treat infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; raxibacumab injection for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; reactive skin decontamination lotion kits; TEMBEXA for the treatment of human smallpox disease; Trobigard, an auto-injector atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride auto-injector for the emergency treatment of known or suspected exposure to nerve agents; and vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccine. It also provides NARCAN, a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vivotif, an oral vaccine for typhoid fever; and Vaxchora, a single-dose oral vaccine to treat cholera. In addition, the company is developing AV7909, an anthrax vaccine; CGRD-001, a pralidoxime chloride/atropine auto-injector; CHIKV VLP, a chikungunya virus VLP vaccine; EBS-LASV; EGRD-001, a diazepam auto-injector; SIAN, an antidote for the initial treatment of acute poisoning of cyanide; and UniFlu, a universal influenza vaccine. Further, it provides contract development and manufacturing services comprising drug substance and product manufacturing, and packaging, as well as technology transfer, process, and analytical development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. It also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

