Analyzing Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Atmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 21.69 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Atmos Energy $4.28 billion 4.03 $885.86 million $6.13 18.90

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30% Atmos Energy 20.72% 8.54% 3.98%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and Atmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmos Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57

Atmos Energy has a consensus price target of $122.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Atmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers; and owned 73,689 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage facilities in Texas; provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales; and owned 5,645 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

