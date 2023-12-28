Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $24.17

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,540 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 92.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 484.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

