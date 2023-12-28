Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) PT at $71.63

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.82%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.