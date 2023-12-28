Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $76.16

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

