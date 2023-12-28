Analysts Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) PT at $2.09

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

