Analysts Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) PT at $428.85

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $411.21 on Monday. Linde has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Linde by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 91,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

