Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $45.25

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.