Analysts Set GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target at $84.55

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.55.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

