Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) PT at C$10.63

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

TSE EFX opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.75. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.55.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6229187 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

