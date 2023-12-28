Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $186.30

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $177.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.42. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

