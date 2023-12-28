Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Target Price at $76.18

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.18.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
