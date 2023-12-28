Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $95.82

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $96.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.