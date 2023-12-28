Altimmune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,842 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALT

Altimmune Price Performance

Altimmune stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 122,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.