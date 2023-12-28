Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $19.88. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 17,083 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALPN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Immune Sciences

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,547. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

