Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 855,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 727,535 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

