Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,939 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

