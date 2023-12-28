Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $275.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

