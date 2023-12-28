Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Aflac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $81.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.