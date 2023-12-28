Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Affirm by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

