Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $313.30 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.23 and a 200-day moving average of $265.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.11.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

