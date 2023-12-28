Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.77 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $105.16.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

