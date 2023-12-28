Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

VOE stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

