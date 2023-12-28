Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,382 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,634 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

