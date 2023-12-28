Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,030 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period.

COWZ stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

