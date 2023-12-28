Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

