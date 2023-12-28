Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,046 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 63,582 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

