Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 111.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,518,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

