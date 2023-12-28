Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Sells $190,293.36 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACN opened at $353.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

