AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average is $144.98. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $273.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.