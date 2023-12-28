4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,155 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

