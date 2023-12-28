2,670 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MKC opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

