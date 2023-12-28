2,583 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,843,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

