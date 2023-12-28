2,341 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.8 %

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.08.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

