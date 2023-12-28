1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.19 and its 200-day moving average is $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $475.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.80 and a twelve month high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

