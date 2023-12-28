1,224 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 932,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

