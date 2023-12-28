112,069 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sylvamo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sylvamo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sylvamo

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.