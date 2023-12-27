Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,529,459.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,543 shares in the company, valued at $53,241,787.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

